Fort Worth, TX
2741 Maple Creek Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:32 AM

2741 Maple Creek Dr

2741 Maple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Maple Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Beechwood Creeks

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is located in the Alliance area and is close to Texas Motor Speedway, Buc-ee's, HWY 114 and I-35W. It features ceiling fans, wood look ceramic tile flooring (common-wet areas), carpet bedrooms and paint throughout as well as a high fenced yard. Contact us now if you want to live in this beautiful home! **More photos to come soon!**

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Fireplace, Stave Floors, Jacuzzi Tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Maple Creek Dr have any available units?
2741 Maple Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Maple Creek Dr have?
Some of 2741 Maple Creek Dr's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Maple Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Maple Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Maple Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Maple Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Maple Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 2741 Maple Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2741 Maple Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Maple Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Maple Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2741 Maple Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Maple Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2741 Maple Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Maple Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Maple Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

