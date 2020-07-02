All apartments in Fort Worth
2732 Gordon Ave
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:29 PM

2732 Gordon Ave

2732 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Dazzling property that features 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom and much more! Property conveniently located in Southwest Fort Worth, close to TCU! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Gordon Ave have any available units?
2732 Gordon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2732 Gordon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Gordon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Gordon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2732 Gordon Ave offer parking?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Gordon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Gordon Ave have a pool?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Gordon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Gordon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Gordon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Gordon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

