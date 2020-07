Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community. Located in a cul-de-sac on a corner lot. All bedrooms upstairs with half bath downstairs. 2 car garage and 2 HVAC systems! Washer, dryer, and stainless steel appliances provided! Spacious kitchen area with granite counter tops and beautiful wood-like floors. Community Pool and Gym available for use by residents of home. Don't miss out on this great lease opportunity!