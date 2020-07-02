All apartments in Fort Worth
2725 Livingston Avenue

Location

2725 Livingston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Students Contact agent for details on Per room rental.
Practically New Construction in an Established Highly Sought after area Near TCU. New Windows, New flooring(luxury vinyl plank), Fresh Paint inside and out, New appliances(Gas Range oven), Gas Tankless Hot water heater, New 8 ft Privacy fence, Extra large master Bedroom upstairs
Fabulous Open concept Floor plan. Jack and Jill bathroom between two of the 3 downstairs bedrooms. Ample closet space. Separate Utility room. Half Bath off family room. Large eat in kitchen with breakfast nook. Come take a look today! Call Listing Agent for details or private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
2725 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 2725 Livingston Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Livingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2725 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Livingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 2725 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 2725 Livingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2725 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Livingston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

