2719 Greene Avenue

This historically preserved, meticulously cared for 100 yr old craftsman will sweep you away with it's oversized covered porches, upgraded amenities, & design characteristics that are quintessential for this TCU neighborhood. Large open living & dining area that flow through to an upgraded gourmet kitchen. Generous hallway space to three large bedrooms. Abundant storage with walk-in cedar lined closets. Oversized corner lot with an open fenced side yard. Located directly adjacent to TCU campus & just a half mile away from University Park Village shopping, Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club. Appliances convey for use & yard care is purveyed by owner. Driveway & parking is accessed through automatic gate.