2719 Greene Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:15 PM

2719 Greene Avenue

2719 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This historically preserved, meticulously cared for 100 yr old craftsman will sweep you away with it's oversized covered porches, upgraded amenities, & design characteristics that are quintessential for this TCU neighborhood. Large open living & dining area that flow through to an upgraded gourmet kitchen. Generous hallway space to three large bedrooms. Abundant storage with walk-in cedar lined closets. Oversized corner lot with an open fenced side yard. Located directly adjacent to TCU campus & just a half mile away from University Park Village shopping, Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club. Appliances convey for use & yard care is purveyed by owner. Driveway & parking is accessed through automatic gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Greene Avenue have any available units?
2719 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 2719 Greene Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2719 Greene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Greene Avenue offers parking.
Does 2719 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 2719 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2719 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2719 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

