2717 Townsend Drive

ADORABLE Cottage in walking distance to Paschal, 1 mile from TCU campus and feeds into the sought after Lily B Clayton Elementary and McClean Middle School. Location, Location, Location......This darling property has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, new SS appliances including oven, microwave, dishwasher with one year limited manufacture warranty. freshly painted & laminate floors. New HVAC with new duct work completed & new water heater. Spacious backyard with huge trees and plenty of space to relax and entertain.



PLEASE BRING BEST AND FINAL OFFER BY 07-22@5:00 PM