Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2717 Townsend Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:42 AM

2717 Townsend Drive

2717 West Townsend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 West Townsend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE Cottage in walking distance to Paschal, 1 mile from TCU campus and feeds into the sought after Lily B Clayton Elementary and McClean Middle School. Location, Location, Location......This darling property has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops, new SS appliances including oven, microwave, dishwasher with one year limited manufacture warranty. freshly painted & laminate floors. New HVAC with new duct work completed & new water heater. Spacious backyard with huge trees and plenty of space to relax and entertain.

PLEASE BRING BEST AND FINAL OFFER BY 07-22@5:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Townsend Drive have any available units?
2717 Townsend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Townsend Drive have?
Some of 2717 Townsend Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Townsend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Townsend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Townsend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Townsend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2717 Townsend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Townsend Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Townsend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Townsend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Townsend Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Townsend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Townsend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Townsend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Townsend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Townsend Drive has units with dishwashers.

