Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:04 PM

2717 Gray Rock Drive

2717 Gray Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Gray Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR LEASE ONLY: Move in ready, professionally cleaned 3-17-2020. Whole house of carpet, paint and ceramic flooring installed March 2020. Nice and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms down stairs and one bedroom upstairs. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Upstairs can be a second master because it has a walk in closet and full bath. Open kitchen with an island that opens to the family room. The home has 2 living, 2 dining and a study. Split bedroom arrangement, covered patio and nice sized backyard. OWNER PAYS HOA dues. Tenant has use of the community pool and park. Lots of storage and closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Gray Rock Drive have any available units?
2717 Gray Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Gray Rock Drive have?
Some of 2717 Gray Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Gray Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Gray Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Gray Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Gray Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2717 Gray Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Gray Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Gray Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Gray Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Gray Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2717 Gray Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 2717 Gray Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Gray Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Gray Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Gray Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

