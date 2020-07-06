2717 Gray Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

FOR LEASE ONLY: Move in ready, professionally cleaned 3-17-2020. Whole house of carpet, paint and ceramic flooring installed March 2020. Nice and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms down stairs and one bedroom upstairs. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Upstairs can be a second master because it has a walk in closet and full bath. Open kitchen with an island that opens to the family room. The home has 2 living, 2 dining and a study. Split bedroom arrangement, covered patio and nice sized backyard. OWNER PAYS HOA dues. Tenant has use of the community pool and park. Lots of storage and closet space.