2716 West Devitt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous modern town home, ONE block south of TCU campus.



All bedrooms include a walk-in closet, separate bathroom, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided.



Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, Ring video doorbell and yard maintenance provided.



Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.



AVAILABLE: June 1, 2020