All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2716 West Devitt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2716 West Devitt Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:13 AM

2716 West Devitt Street

2716 W Devitt St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2716 W Devitt St, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous modern town home, ONE block south of TCU campus.

All bedrooms include a walk-in closet, separate bathroom, and on-site reserved parking spot at no charge -- so hard to find around TCU! Kitchen includes a large island, perfect for entertaining friends. Full-size, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances provided.

Enjoy the outdoors with a welcoming front porch and living areas that open to 2nd and 3rd floor balconies. Washer, dryer, security lighting, security system, Ring video doorbell and yard maintenance provided.

Home owned and managed by Weimer Properties, a local company known for their excellent service and well-maintained properties.

AVAILABLE: June 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 West Devitt Street have any available units?
2716 West Devitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 West Devitt Street have?
Some of 2716 West Devitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 West Devitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2716 West Devitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 West Devitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 2716 West Devitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2716 West Devitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2716 West Devitt Street offers parking.
Does 2716 West Devitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 West Devitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 West Devitt Street have a pool?
No, 2716 West Devitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2716 West Devitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2716 West Devitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 West Devitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 West Devitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University