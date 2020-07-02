2714 McCart Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher carport fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great rental value for $1,850! Multiple units available for the 2020-2021 school year. Call to schedule an appointment to view this property and lock in this rate on a property that is walking distance to the academic side of TCU's campus! This is a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage closet at the rear of the property. Don't miss out on this opportunity to rent a great property at a great price!