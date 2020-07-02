All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2714 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great rental value for $1,850! Multiple units available for the 2020-2021 school year. Call to schedule an appointment to view this property and lock in this rate on a property that is walking distance to the academic side of TCU's campus! This is a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage closet at the rear of the property. Don't miss out on this opportunity to rent a great property at a great price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 McCart Avenue have any available units?
2714 McCart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
What amenities does 2714 McCart Avenue have?
Some of 2714 McCart Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 McCart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2714 McCart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 McCart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2714 McCart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2714 McCart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2714 McCart Avenue offers parking.
Does 2714 McCart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 McCart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 McCart Avenue have a pool?
No, 2714 McCart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2714 McCart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2714 McCart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 McCart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 McCart Avenue has units with dishwashers.

