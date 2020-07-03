All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2710 Keller Hicks Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2710 Keller Hicks Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

2710 Keller Hicks Road

2710 Keller Hicks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2710 Keller Hicks Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully furnished home has southern charm with all of the basic essentials and then some: blankets, washer, drier, as well as kitchen appliances, cookware, and ALL utilities as well as lawn care, are included in rent! High-speed internet and smart TV, plenty of space in the front or back yard on .5 acre lot to park your RV or just enjoy the beautiful country feeling, one min away from highway 35. Close by shopping and retail shops, plenty of parks and recreational activities nearby as well. Furniture is negotiable. The detached garage is being renovated and not icl in lease terms atm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Keller Hicks Road have any available units?
2710 Keller Hicks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Keller Hicks Road have?
Some of 2710 Keller Hicks Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Keller Hicks Road currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Keller Hicks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Keller Hicks Road pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Keller Hicks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2710 Keller Hicks Road offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Keller Hicks Road offers parking.
Does 2710 Keller Hicks Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2710 Keller Hicks Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Keller Hicks Road have a pool?
No, 2710 Keller Hicks Road does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Keller Hicks Road have accessible units?
No, 2710 Keller Hicks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Keller Hicks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Keller Hicks Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University