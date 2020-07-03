2710 Keller Hicks Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully furnished home has southern charm with all of the basic essentials and then some: blankets, washer, drier, as well as kitchen appliances, cookware, and ALL utilities as well as lawn care, are included in rent! High-speed internet and smart TV, plenty of space in the front or back yard on .5 acre lot to park your RV or just enjoy the beautiful country feeling, one min away from highway 35. Close by shopping and retail shops, plenty of parks and recreational activities nearby as well. Furniture is negotiable. The detached garage is being renovated and not icl in lease terms atm.