2709 Lynx Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

New kitchen granite in process! All new interior paint including the garage! New tile in the kitchen, laundry room, breakfast area, and both bathrooms. Both items completed in April 2020. Great one story home in sought after Northwest ISD Kay Granger Boundaries and amazing master planned community! You will love the jogging paths, numerous pools. fish and release ponds, tennis courts, parks, and green space! This one story home has split bedrooms. Oversized master closet. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar and window seat in the breakfast area. Easy care yard and still room for pet or play! Lawn care included.