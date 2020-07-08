All apartments in Fort Worth
2709 Lynx Lane
2709 Lynx Lane

2709 Lynx Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Lynx Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
New kitchen granite in process! All new interior paint including the garage! New tile in the kitchen, laundry room, breakfast area, and both bathrooms. Both items completed in April 2020. Great one story home in sought after Northwest ISD Kay Granger Boundaries and amazing master planned community! You will love the jogging paths, numerous pools. fish and release ponds, tennis courts, parks, and green space! This one story home has split bedrooms. Oversized master closet. Nice kitchen with breakfast bar and window seat in the breakfast area. Easy care yard and still room for pet or play! Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Lynx Lane have any available units?
2709 Lynx Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Lynx Lane have?
Some of 2709 Lynx Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Lynx Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Lynx Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Lynx Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Lynx Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Lynx Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Lynx Lane offers parking.
Does 2709 Lynx Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Lynx Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Lynx Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Lynx Lane has a pool.
Does 2709 Lynx Lane have accessible units?
No, 2709 Lynx Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Lynx Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Lynx Lane has units with dishwashers.

