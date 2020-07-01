2704 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Jennings-May St.louis
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom Ready for Lease!! - Spacious 3/1 bath newly remolded. This property has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and hardwood floors. This property is a must see. Give us a call.
(RLNE5434664)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 May St. have any available units?
2704 May St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 May St. have?
Some of 2704 May St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 May St. currently offering any rent specials?
2704 May St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 May St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 May St. is pet friendly.
Does 2704 May St. offer parking?
No, 2704 May St. does not offer parking.
Does 2704 May St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 May St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 May St. have a pool?
No, 2704 May St. does not have a pool.
Does 2704 May St. have accessible units?
No, 2704 May St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 May St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 May St. does not have units with dishwashers.
