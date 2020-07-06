2674 Bull Shoals Dr

Amenities
An outstanding and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features fireplace in living area, jack and jill in master bathroom, and large back fenced in yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=443rt9CRu8&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com