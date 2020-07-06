2674 Bull Shoals Dr

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An outstanding and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features fireplace in living area, jack and jill in master bathroom, and large back fenced in yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=443rt9CRu8&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com