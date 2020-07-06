All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2674 Bull Shoals Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

2674 Bull Shoals Dr

2674 Bull Shoals Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2674 Bull Shoals Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Crossing of Fossil Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An outstanding and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features fireplace in living area, jack and jill in master bathroom, and large back fenced in yard, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=443rt9CRu8&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr have any available units?
2674 Bull Shoals Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2674 Bull Shoals Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2674 Bull Shoals Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2674 Bull Shoals Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr offer parking?
No, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr have a pool?
No, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr have accessible units?
No, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2674 Bull Shoals Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2674 Bull Shoals Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

