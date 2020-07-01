All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2648 Big Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2648 Big Spring Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2648 Big Spring Drive

2648 Big Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2648 Big Spring Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A bright, open and spacious floorplan with 4 bedroom home. Huge living area, open kitchen with center island, eat-in kitchen area, ceiling fans, Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and nice ceramic tiles in kitchen along with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Use that 4th bedroom for a study and work from home!

Near Bill J. Elliott Elementary, Handley Middle & Venture Alter High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Pet deposit is $300 per pet. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Big Spring Drive have any available units?
2648 Big Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2648 Big Spring Drive have?
Some of 2648 Big Spring Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Big Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Big Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Big Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Big Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Big Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 2648 Big Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2648 Big Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Big Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Big Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 2648 Big Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Big Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2648 Big Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Big Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Big Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University