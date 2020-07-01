2648 Big Spring Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A bright, open and spacious floorplan with 4 bedroom home. Huge living area, open kitchen with center island, eat-in kitchen area, ceiling fans, Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and nice ceramic tiles in kitchen along with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Use that 4th bedroom for a study and work from home!



Near Bill J. Elliott Elementary, Handley Middle & Venture Alter High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Pet deposit is $300 per pet. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.