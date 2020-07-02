All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2641 Frazier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2641 Frazier Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2641 Frazier Avenue

2641 Frazier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2641 Frazier Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
new construction
Under construction by Village Homes, completion expected in June 2019. Pre leasing for either a one or two year term at 3300 per month. 3 or 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 living; surface parking for four vehicles; in walking or biking distance from TCU. Open floor plan including kitchen living and dining space, as well as a huge island. Stainless steel appliances and solid surface countertops in the huge kitchen area, and great storage throughout. Large, fenced yard and tons of natural light. Perfect for students or a family. Includes washer dryer and refrigerator, and utility is in a separate room. Large loft upstairs for studying or game room. If use optional space for a study, there is room for a ping pong table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Frazier Avenue have any available units?
2641 Frazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Frazier Avenue have?
Some of 2641 Frazier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Frazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Frazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Frazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Frazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2641 Frazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Frazier Avenue offers parking.
Does 2641 Frazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 Frazier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Frazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2641 Frazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Frazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2641 Frazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Frazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 Frazier Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University