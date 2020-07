Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit playground pool

Beautiful brick home with fireplace and back yard firepit next to covered porch for ease of entertaining. Kitchen has under cabinet lighting and granite countertops. Perfect for ease of commute. Spacious open living area with great landscaping, and sprinkler system makes for easy maintenance. Extra room currently set up as man-cave great for watching sports or gaming. HOA boasts of several pools, club house, playground, jog-bike path, park for the outdoor enthusiasts.