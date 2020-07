Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a study is ready for you to move in, this home is feature a large kitchen open to the breakfast area and family room. The kitchen has lot of cabinets and a big skylight that bring in a lot of lights. Study can be an office or maybe a 4th bedroom for a large family. Good size backyard is great for outdoor entertaining.