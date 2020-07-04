All apartments in Fort Worth
2620 Lubbock Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:22 AM

2620 Lubbock Avenue

2620 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
LAST UNIT LEFT! This will be a brand new property! Be the first to live here! Enjoy this downstairs unit featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and stainless appliances! Each of the four bedrooms has its own bathroom! Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to live in a brand new build before anyone else! This unit will be available for lease beginning 8-1-2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
2620 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 2620 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2620 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
No, 2620 Lubbock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Lubbock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Lubbock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

