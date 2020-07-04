2620 Lubbock Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

LAST UNIT LEFT! This will be a brand new property! Be the first to live here! Enjoy this downstairs unit featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and stainless appliances! Each of the four bedrooms has its own bathroom! Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to live in a brand new build before anyone else! This unit will be available for lease beginning 8-1-2020!