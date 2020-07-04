2620 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Frisco Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
LAST UNIT LEFT! This will be a brand new property! Be the first to live here! Enjoy this downstairs unit featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and stainless appliances! Each of the four bedrooms has its own bathroom! Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to live in a brand new build before anyone else! This unit will be available for lease beginning 8-1-2020!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
