Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This home looks like a model with many upgrades, 4 bedrooms, 3.1 baths and 3 living areas. It has handscraped hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine cooler and tankless water heater. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large game room and built-in desk area. Master is down stairs. Keller ISD schools. Come and see today! Application fee is $45 pp 18+