Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2612 W Bewick Street Available 08/03/19 Available August - Three Bedroom One Bath Home in TCU area - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home near TCU campus. Will be ready for move in the first week of August. Laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Large covered patio. All kitchen appliances included. Pets allowed on case by case - no aggressive breeds. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult residing in the property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application for tenant or co-signer - Full-time student will only need Verification Of Enrollment.



(RLNE3908237)