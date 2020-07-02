All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2609 W Bewick Street

2609 West Bewick Street · No Longer Available
Location

2609 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW THROUGH MAY 31st. Cute updated cottage with just a short walk to Bluebonnet Circle and Paschal. TCU School of Nursing is only .75 miles away! Spacious kitchen is highlighted with granite counters & breakfast bar. Kitchen is open to the dining and living area. Updated electrical, all new custom cabinets & new interior doors. No popcorn ceilings! New water-resistant laminate flooring-no carpet anywhere. New porcelain flooring in baths & custom cabinets and granite as well. Detached 493 sq ft garage with shop and another separate 10' x 16' storage building in the oversized backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 W Bewick Street have any available units?
2609 W Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 W Bewick Street have?
Some of 2609 W Bewick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 W Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2609 W Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 W Bewick Street pet-friendly?
No, 2609 W Bewick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2609 W Bewick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2609 W Bewick Street offers parking.
Does 2609 W Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 W Bewick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 W Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 2609 W Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2609 W Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 2609 W Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 W Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 W Bewick Street has units with dishwashers.

