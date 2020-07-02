2609 W Bewick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

HOUSE IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW THROUGH MAY 31st. Cute updated cottage with just a short walk to Bluebonnet Circle and Paschal. TCU School of Nursing is only .75 miles away! Spacious kitchen is highlighted with granite counters & breakfast bar. Kitchen is open to the dining and living area. Updated electrical, all new custom cabinets & new interior doors. No popcorn ceilings! New water-resistant laminate flooring-no carpet anywhere. New porcelain flooring in baths & custom cabinets and granite as well. Detached 493 sq ft garage with shop and another separate 10' x 16' storage building in the oversized backyard.