Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Charming three bedroom, two bath home located in south Fort Worth, conveniently located off of HWY 20 and 35W. New paint and flooring all throughout the entire property. Great for entertaining because of the space and vaulted ceilings, and a community park located at each end of the street! Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact listing agent directly for instructions.