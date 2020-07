Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Updated and stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in TCU! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home just minutes away from TCU. You’ll never have to worry about parking with a 2 car garage and additional parking due to the corner lot. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of built ins, stainless steel appliances and of course granite countertops. Large living room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Large fenced in backyard with lots of room for grilling out.



(RLNE2197130)