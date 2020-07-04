All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2545 Rogers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2545 Rogers Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2545 Rogers Avenue

2545 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2545 Rogers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location! REGISTERED FOR UP TO 5 TENANTS! Walk to school from this adorable Craftsman 3 bed, 2 bath home only one block north of campus. With plantation shutters throughout, the wide open living, dining, and kitchen flow really well together. All of the bedrooms are very spacious and have ample closet space. Retreat to the backyard with the large deck and plenty of space for entertaining. The house is currently 3 bedrooms, with an option to add a fourth bedroom if necessary. Washer and dryer included. Available partially furnished for $3,500 and fully furnished for $4,200. Come secure your home for the 2020-2021 school year! Reach out for info on other 4-4 and 2-2 options to walk to campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
2545 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 2545 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Rogers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2545 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Rogers Avenue offers parking.
Does 2545 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2545 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 2545 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2545 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University