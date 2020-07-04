2545 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! REGISTERED FOR UP TO 5 TENANTS! Walk to school from this adorable Craftsman 3 bed, 2 bath home only one block north of campus. With plantation shutters throughout, the wide open living, dining, and kitchen flow really well together. All of the bedrooms are very spacious and have ample closet space. Retreat to the backyard with the large deck and plenty of space for entertaining. The house is currently 3 bedrooms, with an option to add a fourth bedroom if necessary. Washer and dryer included. Available partially furnished for $3,500 and fully furnished for $4,200. Come secure your home for the 2020-2021 school year! Reach out for info on other 4-4 and 2-2 options to walk to campus.