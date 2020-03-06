All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2540 Dahlia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2540 Dahlia Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:34 AM

2540 Dahlia Drive

2540 Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2540 Dahlia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Very well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in SW Fort Worth. Ceramic tile downstairs in living and kitchen, nice fireplace fresh and neutral interior paint throughout.
Split bedroom arrangement offers the master on the main level along with half bath for guests and secondary bedrooms up with game room overlooking the downstairs..Two car garage with opener, separate utility room off of garage and fenced backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Dahlia Drive have any available units?
2540 Dahlia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Dahlia Drive have?
Some of 2540 Dahlia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Dahlia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Dahlia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Dahlia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Dahlia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Dahlia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Dahlia Drive offers parking.
Does 2540 Dahlia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Dahlia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Dahlia Drive have a pool?
No, 2540 Dahlia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Dahlia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2540 Dahlia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Dahlia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Dahlia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University