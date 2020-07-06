2536 Boot Hill Lane

Amenities

Welcome home! From the covered front porch to the patio and the private back yard, this Oak Creek Trails beauty has so much for you to fall in love with! Northwest ISD. Open floorplan. Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas cooktop, dual sinks and breakfast bar, and is open to the breakfast nook and living room. Master bath provides dual sinks, and separate shower and tub. Covered front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy the morning breeze with your coffee.



