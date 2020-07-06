All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2536 Boot Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2536 Boot Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2536 Boot Hill Lane

2536 Boot Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2536 Boot Hill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Oak Creek Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome home! From the covered front porch to the patio and the private back yard, this Oak Creek Trails beauty has so much for you to fall in love with! Northwest ISD. Open floorplan. Kitchen features stainless appliances, gas cooktop, dual sinks and breakfast bar, and is open to the breakfast nook and living room. Master bath provides dual sinks, and separate shower and tub. Covered front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy the morning breeze with your coffee.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane have any available units?
2536 Boot Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2536 Boot Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Boot Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Boot Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2536 Boot Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 2536 Boot Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Boot Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 2536 Boot Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 2536 Boot Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2536 Boot Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2536 Boot Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2536 Boot Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University