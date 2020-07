Amenities

Available May 1st. Landlord Seeking Good Credit Applicants Only. Awesome 3-2-2 In Little Chapel Creek! This One Is Ready To Go! New Everything!!! Beautiful New Laminate & Ceramic Tile Flooring. All New Stainless Appliances In Kitchen Along With New Granite Tile Counter Tops! All New Paint Inside & Out! New Hardware & Fixtures! Great Fenced Backyard! Spacious Master BR With Large Closet! Just Off I-30 & Loop 820! So Close To Lockheed & The Joint Reserve Base! New Stainless Refrigerator Furnished As Well!