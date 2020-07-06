All apartments in Fort Worth
2516 Glen Garden Avenue

2516 Glen Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Glen Garden Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely riveting remodel spared no expense. Home has been updated to include new laminate floors throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room,fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures. Kitchen boasts new stainless appliances and beautiful granite counters. Kitchen has been opened up to living area. Expansive master bedroom with niche and patio access. Master bath hosts oversized walk in shower and spacious counters. App can be completed & paid online. 18+ needs to complete individual app. Text agent for any showing requests or more info. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Must move in within 15 days of app approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue have any available units?
2516 Glen Garden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue have?
Some of 2516 Glen Garden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Glen Garden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Glen Garden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Glen Garden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Glen Garden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Glen Garden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Glen Garden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2516 Glen Garden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2516 Glen Garden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Glen Garden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Glen Garden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

