2516 Glen Garden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely riveting remodel spared no expense. Home has been updated to include new laminate floors throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room,fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures. Kitchen boasts new stainless appliances and beautiful granite counters. Kitchen has been opened up to living area. Expansive master bedroom with niche and patio access. Master bath hosts oversized walk in shower and spacious counters. App can be completed & paid online. 18+ needs to complete individual app. Text agent for any showing requests or more info. Not eligible for housing vouchers. Must move in within 15 days of app approval.