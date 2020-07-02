All apartments in Fort Worth
2505 Bamberry Dr
2505 Bamberry Dr

2505 Bamberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Bamberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath. - Charming Home you will fall in love with the open floor plan and versatile breakfast room or study with custom cabinets. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & breakfast bar that opens to the dining & living room. The family room boasts high ceilings, a cozy fireplace and large windows for tons of natural light. Your master suite has spacious walk-in closet and direct access to your laundry room!! Step into your private backyard oasis with covered porch, brick-layered patio, spacious lawn & mature trees.

(RLNE5120322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Bamberry Dr have any available units?
2505 Bamberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Bamberry Dr have?
Some of 2505 Bamberry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Bamberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Bamberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Bamberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Bamberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Bamberry Dr offer parking?
No, 2505 Bamberry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Bamberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Bamberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Bamberry Dr have a pool?
No, 2505 Bamberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Bamberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2505 Bamberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Bamberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Bamberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

