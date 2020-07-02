2505 Bamberry Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath. - Charming Home you will fall in love with the open floor plan and versatile breakfast room or study with custom cabinets. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & breakfast bar that opens to the dining & living room. The family room boasts high ceilings, a cozy fireplace and large windows for tons of natural light. Your master suite has spacious walk-in closet and direct access to your laundry room!! Step into your private backyard oasis with covered porch, brick-layered patio, spacious lawn & mature trees.



(RLNE5120322)