Fort Worth, TX
2504 Wabash Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

2504 Wabash Ave

2504 Wabash Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Wabash Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
key fob access
This beautiful two-bedroom apartment is an upstairs unit, boasting scraped hardwood floors, lots of brand new windows for natural lighting and energy efficiency, and keyless entry. Both bedrooms have plenty of space for king sized beds, and bedroom furniture. There are also 2 walk-in closets, plus lots of extra storage space in the kitchen, hallway and bathroom! There is a washer/dryer connection and a dishwasher, fridge, stove and microwave in the kitchen. Living here is a truly great experience for students and/or roommates, as there are two secured doors to get into the unit, so safety is well covered plus there is plenty of exterior lighting, and one covered parking space included. We're pet friendly as well.

Call today to secure this unit, and enjoy a space that is walking distance from the TCU campus, and mere seconds from Fort Worth's main attractions like Clearfork Shopping, West Bend, 7th Street and Downtown.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
6 Unit multi-family, built in 1926. Updated floors & windows, boasting lots of natural light, gas stoves in the kitchens, and on-site parking. Beautiful units, walking distance to TCU campus. Perfect for students, couples, and professionals looking for a great neighborhood, great building character and easy access to all nearby Fort Worth culture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Wabash Ave have any available units?
2504 Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Wabash Ave have?
Some of 2504 Wabash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Wabash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Wabash Ave offers parking.
Does 2504 Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 2504 Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 2504 Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.

