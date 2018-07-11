2504 Wabash Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking key fob access

This beautiful two-bedroom apartment is an upstairs unit, boasting scraped hardwood floors, lots of brand new windows for natural lighting and energy efficiency, and keyless entry. Both bedrooms have plenty of space for king sized beds, and bedroom furniture. There are also 2 walk-in closets, plus lots of extra storage space in the kitchen, hallway and bathroom! There is a washer/dryer connection and a dishwasher, fridge, stove and microwave in the kitchen. Living here is a truly great experience for students and/or roommates, as there are two secured doors to get into the unit, so safety is well covered plus there is plenty of exterior lighting, and one covered parking space included. We're pet friendly as well.



Call today to secure this unit, and enjoy a space that is walking distance from the TCU campus, and mere seconds from Fort Worth's main attractions like Clearfork Shopping, West Bend, 7th Street and Downtown.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

6 Unit multi-family, built in 1926. Updated floors & windows, boasting lots of natural light, gas stoves in the kitchens, and on-site parking. Beautiful units, walking distance to TCU campus. Perfect for students, couples, and professionals looking for a great neighborhood, great building character and easy access to all nearby Fort Worth culture.