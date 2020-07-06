2504 Las Brisas Street

Amenities
Be the first to live in this new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and back yard! Upgraded interiors include granite counter tops, wood plank flooring throughout. Chef inspired kitchen with sland and flat top stove.
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.