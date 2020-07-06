All apartments in Fort Worth
2504 Las Brisas Street

2504 Las Brisas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Las Brisas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Las Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a one car garage and back yard! Upgraded interiors include granite counter tops, wood plank flooring throughout. Chef inspired kitchen with sland and flat top stove.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Las Brisas Street have any available units?
2504 Las Brisas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Las Brisas Street have?
Some of 2504 Las Brisas Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Las Brisas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Las Brisas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Las Brisas Street pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Las Brisas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2504 Las Brisas Street offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Las Brisas Street offers parking.
Does 2504 Las Brisas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Las Brisas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Las Brisas Street have a pool?
No, 2504 Las Brisas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Las Brisas Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 Las Brisas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Las Brisas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Las Brisas Street has units with dishwashers.

