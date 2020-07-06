2501 Clay Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Located in new Oak Creek Trails community near new Tanger Outlet Mall, restaurants and Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to I-35W. Living room has corner gas fireplace, ceiling fan. Kitchen has granite counter tops and skylight with space for bar eating, island, gas range, built in microwave, breakfast nook. Study may be used as home office, music room, or 4th bedroom. Master suite has customized extra large walk in shower and large walk in closet. 2 inch blinds throughout. Smart home wired. Over sized covered back patio. Up to 2 approved pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must provide photo of pet with owner with application. No smoking in house or in garage.