Fort Worth, TX
2501 Clay Creek Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:12 AM

2501 Clay Creek Lane

2501 Clay Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Clay Creek Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Located in new Oak Creek Trails community near new Tanger Outlet Mall, restaurants and Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to I-35W. Living room has corner gas fireplace, ceiling fan. Kitchen has granite counter tops and skylight with space for bar eating, island, gas range, built in microwave, breakfast nook. Study may be used as home office, music room, or 4th bedroom. Master suite has customized extra large walk in shower and large walk in closet. 2 inch blinds throughout. Smart home wired. Over sized covered back patio. Up to 2 approved pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must provide photo of pet with owner with application. No smoking in house or in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Clay Creek Lane have any available units?
2501 Clay Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Clay Creek Lane have?
Some of 2501 Clay Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Clay Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Clay Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Clay Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Clay Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Clay Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Clay Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2501 Clay Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Clay Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Clay Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2501 Clay Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Clay Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2501 Clay Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Clay Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Clay Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

