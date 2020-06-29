2500 Stable Door Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Absolutely Stunning, partially furnished home with all the bells & whistles on an oversized corner lot! Not only can you sit on the back covered patio & enjoy the view of the park and the catch and release fishing pond, but you have an oversized, furnished media room with a wet bar as well & a breathtaking master bath that will spoil you daily! Downstairs you will find the master suite, an additional bedroom & a study with french doors, upstairs are 4 bedrooms, media & game room. Additional features include a central vac, hand scraped wood floors, 5 of the bedrooms have their own door to a restroom. The neighborhood offers 6 swimming pools & several parks throughout. List of included items available.