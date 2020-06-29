All apartments in Fort Worth
2500 Stable Door Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2500 Stable Door Lane

2500 Stable Door Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Stable Door Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Absolutely Stunning, partially furnished home with all the bells & whistles on an oversized corner lot! Not only can you sit on the back covered patio & enjoy the view of the park and the catch and release fishing pond, but you have an oversized, furnished media room with a wet bar as well & a breathtaking master bath that will spoil you daily! Downstairs you will find the master suite, an additional bedroom & a study with french doors, upstairs are 4 bedrooms, media & game room. Additional features include a central vac, hand scraped wood floors, 5 of the bedrooms have their own door to a restroom. The neighborhood offers 6 swimming pools & several parks throughout. List of included items available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Stable Door Lane have any available units?
2500 Stable Door Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Stable Door Lane have?
Some of 2500 Stable Door Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Stable Door Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Stable Door Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Stable Door Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Stable Door Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2500 Stable Door Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Stable Door Lane offers parking.
Does 2500 Stable Door Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Stable Door Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Stable Door Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Stable Door Lane has a pool.
Does 2500 Stable Door Lane have accessible units?
No, 2500 Stable Door Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Stable Door Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Stable Door Lane has units with dishwashers.

