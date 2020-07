Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedrooms plus a study. Downstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study. Open kitchen with large center island, breakfast bar, built in microwave oven. Window blinds throughout home. Upstairs is a full bath, family room, and 4th large bedroom. Very close to the new Tanger outlet shopping and Buc-ees! *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED contact office for details*