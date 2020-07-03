2444 Charisma

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Hard to find open concept floor plan loaded with updates and charm. Well cared for and clean as a whistle, this home will surely impress with spacious kitchen loaded with tons of counter and cabinet space, prep island and breakfast bar. Expansive living area with plush carpeting, stone fire place and sunny windows overlooking manicured back yard. Master bedroom is located at the back of the home for added privacy. Large closet, private en suite bath with freestanding shower and bubbly tub. Secondary bedrooms are quite spacious and offer lovely closet space. Large game room upstairs would make great study or relaxation space. Full size utility room! Low maintenance yard with sprinklers. Great location!