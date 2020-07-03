All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2444 Charisma

2444 Charisma Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2444 Charisma Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Hard to find open concept floor plan loaded with updates and charm. Well cared for and clean as a whistle, this home will surely impress with spacious kitchen loaded with tons of counter and cabinet space, prep island and breakfast bar. Expansive living area with plush carpeting, stone fire place and sunny windows overlooking manicured back yard. Master bedroom is located at the back of the home for added privacy. Large closet, private en suite bath with freestanding shower and bubbly tub. Secondary bedrooms are quite spacious and offer lovely closet space. Large game room upstairs would make great study or relaxation space. Full size utility room! Low maintenance yard with sprinklers. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Charisma have any available units?
2444 Charisma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 Charisma have?
Some of 2444 Charisma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Charisma currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Charisma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Charisma pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Charisma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2444 Charisma offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Charisma offers parking.
Does 2444 Charisma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Charisma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Charisma have a pool?
No, 2444 Charisma does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Charisma have accessible units?
No, 2444 Charisma does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Charisma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Charisma has units with dishwashers.

