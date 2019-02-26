2441 Grand Rapids Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 7-1-20. Beautiful 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, Northwest ISD! This open floor plan has a spacious 22x18 family room, separate dining area with decorative lighting, oversized eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry, tons of counter space and loads of storage. Large 16x15 master suite has tray ceilings and a private bath with dual sinks. Nice secondaries with cute stenciled wall art in 2nd bedroom. Large backyard with covered patio - great for morning coffee, located near the desirable Alliance Town Square! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.