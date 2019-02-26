All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2441 Grand Rapids Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2441 Grand Rapids Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 PM

2441 Grand Rapids Drive

2441 Grand Rapids Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2441 Grand Rapids Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 7-1-20. Beautiful 3-2-2 in Ft. Worth, Northwest ISD! This open floor plan has a spacious 22x18 family room, separate dining area with decorative lighting, oversized eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry, tons of counter space and loads of storage. Large 16x15 master suite has tray ceilings and a private bath with dual sinks. Nice secondaries with cute stenciled wall art in 2nd bedroom. Large backyard with covered patio - great for morning coffee, located near the desirable Alliance Town Square! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive have any available units?
2441 Grand Rapids Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive have?
Some of 2441 Grand Rapids Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Grand Rapids Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Grand Rapids Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Grand Rapids Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2441 Grand Rapids Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Grand Rapids Drive offers parking.
Does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Grand Rapids Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive have a pool?
No, 2441 Grand Rapids Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive have accessible units?
No, 2441 Grand Rapids Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Grand Rapids Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 Grand Rapids Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University