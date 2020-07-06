All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2428 Maryel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2428 Maryel Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:11 PM

2428 Maryel Dr

2428 Maryel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2428 Maryel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an oversized back yard and covered patio, vinyl wood-look flooring, spacious kitchen, built-ins throughout, and more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Max 2 pets under 35 lbs welcome with pet deposit.

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Maryel Dr have any available units?
2428 Maryel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2428 Maryel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Maryel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Maryel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Maryel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Maryel Dr offer parking?
No, 2428 Maryel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2428 Maryel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Maryel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Maryel Dr have a pool?
No, 2428 Maryel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Maryel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2428 Maryel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Maryel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Maryel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Maryel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Maryel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University