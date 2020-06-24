2424 Clairborne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS HOME! EXCELLENT LOCATION! - Four bedroom home near an abundance of food, shopping, and entertainment at Alliance Town Center. Convenient access to I-35W would make this perfect for commuters into Fort Worth or surrounding cities! Stone and brick elevation give this home an elegant look, while the covered front porch invites you to stay awhile. Open concept with 3 living areas. Downstairs master features a double vanity, garden tub with shower separate and custom closet organization in the walk-in closet. Ten to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which incl third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com.



(RLNE4785597)