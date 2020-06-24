All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2424 Clairborne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2424 Clairborne Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:38 AM

2424 Clairborne Drive

2424 Clairborne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2424 Clairborne Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS HOME! EXCELLENT LOCATION! - Four bedroom home near an abundance of food, shopping, and entertainment at Alliance Town Center. Convenient access to I-35W would make this perfect for commuters into Fort Worth or surrounding cities! Stone and brick elevation give this home an elegant look, while the covered front porch invites you to stay awhile. Open concept with 3 living areas. Downstairs master features a double vanity, garden tub with shower separate and custom closet organization in the walk-in closet. Ten to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which incl third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com.

(RLNE4785597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Clairborne Drive have any available units?
2424 Clairborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Clairborne Drive have?
Some of 2424 Clairborne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Clairborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Clairborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Clairborne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Clairborne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Clairborne Drive offer parking?
No, 2424 Clairborne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Clairborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Clairborne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Clairborne Drive have a pool?
No, 2424 Clairborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Clairborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 Clairborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Clairborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Clairborne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University