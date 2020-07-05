Rent Calculator
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:49 AM
1 of 16
2421 Concina Way
2421 Concina Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2421 Concina Way, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing home with tons of upgrades. Well maintained and ready for a quick move in. Lots of bedrooms and plenty of space. Close to all services and shops so don't wait this will be gone quickly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 Concina Way have any available units?
2421 Concina Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2421 Concina Way have?
Some of 2421 Concina Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2421 Concina Way currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Concina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Concina Way pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Concina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2421 Concina Way offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Concina Way offers parking.
Does 2421 Concina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Concina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Concina Way have a pool?
No, 2421 Concina Way does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Concina Way have accessible units?
No, 2421 Concina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Concina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Concina Way has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
