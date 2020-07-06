Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2321 Old Leonard Street.
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2321 Old Leonard Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:55 PM
1 of 6
2321 Old Leonard Street
2321 Old Leonard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2321 Old Leonard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Only Available for Seller Finance or Rent to Own Financing Options
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street have any available units?
2321 Old Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2321 Old Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Old Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Old Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Old Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 2321 Old Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Old Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 2321 Old Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 2321 Old Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Old Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Old Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Old Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
