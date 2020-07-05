2316 Priscella Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE home in the Alexandra Meadows community available from AUGUST'1st. Home features an open concept living with beautiful fireplace and Gas kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Kitchen and Entryway has ceramic tiles. All the bedrooms have NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE FLOORS. Master bedroom has walk in closets and master bathroom has separate vanities, shower area and garden tub. UTILITY ROOM, FENCED BACKYARD, COMMUNITY POOL, PARK and PLAYGROUND. Closer to I 35 & 820, ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER and PRESIDIO TOWNE SHOPPING. EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW ISD.