All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2316 Priscella Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2316 Priscella Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 6:44 AM

2316 Priscella Drive

2316 Priscella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2316 Priscella Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE home in the Alexandra Meadows community available from AUGUST'1st. Home features an open concept living with beautiful fireplace and Gas kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Kitchen and Entryway has ceramic tiles. All the bedrooms have NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE FLOORS. Master bedroom has walk in closets and master bathroom has separate vanities, shower area and garden tub. UTILITY ROOM, FENCED BACKYARD, COMMUNITY POOL, PARK and PLAYGROUND. Closer to I 35 & 820, ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER and PRESIDIO TOWNE SHOPPING. EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Priscella Drive have any available units?
2316 Priscella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Priscella Drive have?
Some of 2316 Priscella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Priscella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Priscella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Priscella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Priscella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2316 Priscella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Priscella Drive offers parking.
Does 2316 Priscella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Priscella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Priscella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Priscella Drive has a pool.
Does 2316 Priscella Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Priscella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Priscella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Priscella Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University