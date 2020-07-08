All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2311 Warner Road
2311 Warner Road

2311 Warner Road · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Warner Road, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous home in the Berkeley neighborhood! Imagine sitting out on the front porch and looking at the beautiful views all around you. This home offers original hardwood floors throughout, with original built-ins. There are two baths with vintage tile and built-ins. The large kitchen offers granite countertops and an abundance of storage. Two dining areas, with a large living room, are great for entertaining family and friends. Sunroom off the kitchen is a wonderful place to sit and drink your coffee in the mornings or to relax and reflect on your day. Blinds will be installed before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Warner Road have any available units?
2311 Warner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Warner Road have?
Some of 2311 Warner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Warner Road currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Warner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Warner Road pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Warner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2311 Warner Road offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Warner Road offers parking.
Does 2311 Warner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Warner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Warner Road have a pool?
No, 2311 Warner Road does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Warner Road have accessible units?
No, 2311 Warner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Warner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Warner Road has units with dishwashers.

