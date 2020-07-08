2311 Warner Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous home in the Berkeley neighborhood! Imagine sitting out on the front porch and looking at the beautiful views all around you. This home offers original hardwood floors throughout, with original built-ins. There are two baths with vintage tile and built-ins. The large kitchen offers granite countertops and an abundance of storage. Two dining areas, with a large living room, are great for entertaining family and friends. Sunroom off the kitchen is a wonderful place to sit and drink your coffee in the mornings or to relax and reflect on your day. Blinds will be installed before move-in.