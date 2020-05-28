All apartments in Fort Worth
2308 N Edgewood Terrace
2308 N Edgewood Terrace

Location

2308 Edgewood Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice brick home located close to I30 with quick access to downtown and surrounded by beautiful large homes with tree lined streets. The home has a very spacious feel with a large living room and bedrooms as well as a kitchen that opens to the dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Lots of original charm has been preserved with modern conveniences and updates are throughout. Finish out features include granite counter tops, recessed lighting, updated tile and back splash, faucets and more. Original hardwood floors through-out except in wet areas. High efficiency AC and recently insulated attic will provide a reduced electricity bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace have any available units?
2308 N Edgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace have?
Some of 2308 N Edgewood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 N Edgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2308 N Edgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 N Edgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2308 N Edgewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace offer parking?
No, 2308 N Edgewood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 N Edgewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2308 N Edgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2308 N Edgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 N Edgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 N Edgewood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

