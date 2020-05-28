2308 N Edgewood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice brick home located close to I30 with quick access to downtown and surrounded by beautiful large homes with tree lined streets. The home has a very spacious feel with a large living room and bedrooms as well as a kitchen that opens to the dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Lots of original charm has been preserved with modern conveniences and updates are throughout. Finish out features include granite counter tops, recessed lighting, updated tile and back splash, faucets and more. Original hardwood floors through-out except in wet areas. High efficiency AC and recently insulated attic will provide a reduced electricity bill.