Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath one story home in Keller ISD! Bright and open concept floor plan with wood floors in all rooms. NO CARPET! Kitchen features a large island, granite countertops and 42-inch cabinets. Master bedroom is split from the others and offers a separate shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Good size secondary bedrooms are separated from Master bedrooms. Community pools is just down the street from the playground. Easy access to 35W and Alliance area shopping.