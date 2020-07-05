All apartments in Fort Worth
2300 Bermont Red Lane

2300 Bermont Red Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Bermont Red Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with private study on a Corner Lot in Keller ISD Open concept living with dining space, wood burning fireplace, ceramic tile entry, and huge backyard with privacy fence Big bright kitchen boasts granite countertops, island bar, great cabinet space, separate pantry. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, microwave , dishwasher and glass cook top all included Luxurious master retreat secluded at the rear of the home features his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet! This house has fans in all bedrooms, 2 car garage door opener with keyless entry and Security system Walking distance to elementary school Sorry, No Pets No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane have any available units?
2300 Bermont Red Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Bermont Red Lane have?
Some of 2300 Bermont Red Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Bermont Red Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Bermont Red Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Bermont Red Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Bermont Red Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane offers parking.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane have a pool?
No, 2300 Bermont Red Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane have accessible units?
No, 2300 Bermont Red Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Bermont Red Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Bermont Red Lane has units with dishwashers.

