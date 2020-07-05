2300 Bermont Red Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with private study on a Corner Lot in Keller ISD Open concept living with dining space, wood burning fireplace, ceramic tile entry, and huge backyard with privacy fence Big bright kitchen boasts granite countertops, island bar, great cabinet space, separate pantry. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, microwave , dishwasher and glass cook top all included Luxurious master retreat secluded at the rear of the home features his and hers vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet! This house has fans in all bedrooms, 2 car garage door opener with keyless entry and Security system Walking distance to elementary school Sorry, No Pets No Smoking