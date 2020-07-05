All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2248 Horseback Trail

2248 Horseback Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2248 Horseback Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE CLEAN HOME - EXCELLENT ALLIANCE LOCATION ~ 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 living area and 2-car garage. Spacious kitchen, split bedrooms, 4th bedroom can be used as office or study. No smoking or water beds allowed. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Horseback Trail have any available units?
2248 Horseback Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2248 Horseback Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Horseback Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Horseback Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2248 Horseback Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2248 Horseback Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Horseback Trail offers parking.
Does 2248 Horseback Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Horseback Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Horseback Trail have a pool?
No, 2248 Horseback Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Horseback Trail have accessible units?
No, 2248 Horseback Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Horseback Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Horseback Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2248 Horseback Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2248 Horseback Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

