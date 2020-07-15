2220 Hawthorne Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Berkeley Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Incredible opportunity to Lease this renovated Tudor home in the highly sought Berkeley neighborhood. Open kitchen is a chef's dream with 6 burner gas range and convection oven. Carrara marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room features room for full-size Washer-Dryer and soaking sink. Mud room to the back yard. Formal and casual dining and living areas. Fourth bedroom is currently used as playroom for the children. Master has fireplace and large en-suite. Guest cottage and sleeping loft included in Lease.
Please see attached list of Updates in the Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
2220 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 2220 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.