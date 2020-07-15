2220 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Incredible opportunity to Lease this renovated Tudor home in the highly sought Berkeley neighborhood. Open kitchen is a chef's dream with 6 burner gas range and convection oven. Carrara marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room features room for full-size Washer-Dryer and soaking sink. Mud room to the back yard. Formal and casual dining and living areas. Fourth bedroom is currently used as playroom for the children. Master has fireplace and large en-suite. Guest cottage and sleeping loft included in Lease.



