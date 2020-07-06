221 Westfork Drive

Amenities

Live in this charming 1950's bungalow in the heart of the River District! Just minutes away from local favorite restaurants such as Heim BBQ, Salsa Limon, and Gemelle as well as popular chain establishments and retail on 183. Easy access to major highways and the Trinity Trails. Home retains much of its original charm with recently updated carpet and vinyl flooring. Home features 2 bedrooms as well as a spacious bonus room and 2 living areas. Covered patio overlooking the large backyard provides additional outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today!