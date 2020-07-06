All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:26 AM

221 Westfork Drive

221 Westfork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Westfork Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Riverbend Trinity Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Live in this charming 1950's bungalow in the heart of the River District! Just minutes away from local favorite restaurants such as Heim BBQ, Salsa Limon, and Gemelle as well as popular chain establishments and retail on 183. Easy access to major highways and the Trinity Trails. Home retains much of its original charm with recently updated carpet and vinyl flooring. Home features 2 bedrooms as well as a spacious bonus room and 2 living areas. Covered patio overlooking the large backyard provides additional outdoor living space. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Westfork Drive have any available units?
221 Westfork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Westfork Drive have?
Some of 221 Westfork Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Westfork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Westfork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Westfork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 Westfork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 221 Westfork Drive offer parking?
No, 221 Westfork Drive does not offer parking.
Does 221 Westfork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Westfork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Westfork Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Westfork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Westfork Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Westfork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Westfork Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Westfork Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

