Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:02 AM

2201 Washington

2201 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Washington Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Simply darling upstairs garage apartment ready for an April 1 move in. Very quaint and practical for a college student as it is very close to TCU. Also nice for a brand new family as it is economical and has all neccessities met.
Water and trash are paid for you. Pets on a case by case basis.
Information here in deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Washington have any available units?
2201 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Washington have?
Some of 2201 Washington's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Washington is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Washington offers parking.
Does 2201 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Washington have a pool?
No, 2201 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Washington have accessible units?
No, 2201 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.

