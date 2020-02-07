217 Emerald Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Like NEW HOUSE with 3 Bedrooms, Game Room and 2.5 baths in a great community with lots of amenities such as pool, kiddie pool, playground and walking and jogging trails. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and all like new GE appliances. Wonderful Open concept kitchen and dining that opens into the family room, Enjoy outdoor living in a large covered Patio and backyard. Master with attached bath, walk-in closet and double vanity, Upstairs features a spacious game room with a walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms and full bath. Sprinkler system and house is also pre wired for security system. Approximately 10 to 15 Minutes to Alliance Town Center.